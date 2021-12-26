Jake Fromm start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will travel to Philadelphia to the on the Eagles. Quarterback Jake Fromm will have his first career start this week against the divisional rival.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Jake Fromm

His first regular season appearance was last Sunday against the Cowboys and he actually had some success. Fromm was 6-12 for 82 yards against a decent Dallas defense. Early in Fromm’s career, there were high expectations and many thought he would be a star in the NFL. Later in his career, he struggled a bit. With that being said, if Fromm has success in the final three games of the season, he could be on the watch to become their starting quarterback next season as Daniel Jones hasn't played too well.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense allows 223.3 passing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. It’s really hard to predict what will happen as we’ve only seen Fromm make one appearance. It will be tough for the passing offense as Sterling Shepard is done for the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Fromm should sit. If you need to save some money on DFS, and you’re feeling risky, Fromm may be a good option.