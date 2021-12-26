Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts had an uneasy first quarter, but bounced back big time and had one of his better games this season. Hurts will try to carry that performance over into this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The young dual-threat quarterback got the job done on Tuesday night, using both his legs and arm to lead the Eagles to a must-win over Washington. Hurts completed 76.9% of his passes for 296 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also had 38 rushing yards and two scores, giving him 27.6 fantasy points.

It was the ninth game this season that young quarterback has scored 20 or more fantasy points. If the Eagles’ offense is humming like it was on Tuesday night when they play the New York Giants on Sunday, then Hurts will once again be one of the top scorers in fantasy for Week 16.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hurts has proven that he’s a QB1 in fantasy this season and will look to have a better performance against the Giants this time around.