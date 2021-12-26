Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Dak Prescott has come up small in fantasy despite some good matchups recently. Will he provide a solid output this Sunday versus the Washington Football Team?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

One of those recent games came against WFT in Week 14. Dallas was rolling through three quarters before they hung on to win by seven. Prescott aided Washington’s comeback attempt with a terrible throw that resulted in a pick-six. He has recorded just one touchdown in each of his past three games and is averaging 222 yards passing during that span. No team has allowed more fantasy points per game to QBs than the Football Team, so the matchup looks fantastic. But after middling performances against WFT and the lowly Giants, a green-light matchup doesn’t seem to mean much for Dak right now.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Prescott remains a low-end QB1 for Week 16, but that says more about the position in general than Dak’s ability to put up QB1-type numbers.