Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will travel to Philadelphia to the on the Eagles. Running back Saquon Barkley hasn’t had the best season. As he’s dealt with a ton of injuries throughout his career, Barkley has been a tough player to have on your fantasy teams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

In 10 games, Barkley has 115 carries for 429 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 37 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns. The big surprise for the Giants has been Devontae Booker. When Barkley went down with the injury, Booker took over as the starting running back and he’s gotten the ball a ton since then.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense allows 106.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. This is a tough one because I think the Giants will try and hand the ball off more as Fromm is so inexperienced.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Barkley should start as you probably don't have too many more options. In DFS, Barkley should sit as their will be much better options at the same price or even cheaper.