Devontae Booker start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Devontae Booker ahead of the New York Giants Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By BenHall1
New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.&nbsp; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will travel to Philadelphia to the on the Eagles. Running back Devontae Booker has been right up there with Saquon Barkley in terms of numbers. He’s played extremely well in the opportunities they’ve given him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Devontae Booker

In 13 games, Booker has 113 carries for 506 yards and two touchdowns. Surprisingly, Booker is the leading rusher for the Giants this season. He’s played three more games than Barkley but it’s still surprising. Imagine somebody telling you that prior to this season.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense allows 106.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. This is a tough one because I think the Giants will try and hand the ball off more as Fromm is so inexperienced. I think Booker will be utilized a ton once again this Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy and DFS, Booker should start.

