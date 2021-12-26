Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will travel to Philadelphia to the on the Eagles. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay hasn't had as exciting of a year as everyone thought when signing with the Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

In 11 games, Golladay has 31 receptions for 477 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown which is extremely disappointing. Now that Sterling Shepard is done for the year, Golladay’s targets should go up even more. The quarterback situation is scary so I would try to stay as far away from any of those receivers that I could.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense allows 223.3 passing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. It’s really hard to predict what will happen as we’ve only seen Fromm make one appearance. I don't know what will happen, but I would lean towards keeping Golladay on the bench.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Golladay should start.