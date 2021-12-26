 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Darius Slayton ahead of the New York Giants Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Erik Buchinger
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) is unable to make a catch against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField.&nbsp; Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants passing game has been a bit of a mess especially recently with a carousel of quarterbacks, and wide receiver stats have suffered from that. If you are considering Darius Slayton in fantasy football this week, here’s a quick overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton is coming off a performance in which he caught two of three targets for 23 yards in the Giants 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with passes coming from Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. On the season, Slayton caught 23 passes for 303 yards with a touchdown, and he isn’t too close to the top of the pecking order in the Giants offense among the wide receivers. Slayton will go up against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that ranks No. 11 in passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Slayton is not usable in Week 16 regardless of just about any scenario.

