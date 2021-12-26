Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants passing game has been a bit of a mess especially recently with a carousel of quarterbacks, and wide receiver stats have suffered from that. If you are considering Darius Slayton in fantasy football this week, here’s a quick overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton is coming off a performance in which he caught two of three targets for 23 yards in the Giants 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with passes coming from Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. On the season, Slayton caught 23 passes for 303 yards with a touchdown, and he isn’t too close to the top of the pecking order in the Giants offense among the wide receivers. Slayton will go up against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that ranks No. 11 in passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Slayton is not usable in Week 16 regardless of just about any scenario.