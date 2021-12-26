DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith made a few catches in Tuesday night’s win over the Football Team. Smith is still the team’s best wideout and will look to build off that performance when the Eagles play the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

The rookie wide receiver had three receptions (five targets) for 40 yards against the Football Team on Tuesday. It was the first time Smith had three or more receptions in a game since Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints (four receptions for 61 yards).

The former Alabama standout will to replicate his Week 15 performance Sunday afternoon against the Giants. In their first matchup a few weeks ago, Smith only had two receptions (four targets) for 22 yards as Philly’s offense struggled to generate any big passing plays.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the Eagles being a more run-based offense, Smith’s fantasy value takes a hit. But he still should be under consideration to start against the Giants on Sunday.