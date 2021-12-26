 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of DeVonta Smith ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 matchup against the New York Giants.

By DKNation Staff
DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith made a few catches in Tuesday night’s win over the Football Team. Smith is still the team’s best wideout and will look to build off that performance when the Eagles play the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

The rookie wide receiver had three receptions (five targets) for 40 yards against the Football Team on Tuesday. It was the first time Smith had three or more receptions in a game since Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints (four receptions for 61 yards).

The former Alabama standout will to replicate his Week 15 performance Sunday afternoon against the Giants. In their first matchup a few weeks ago, Smith only had two receptions (four targets) for 22 yards as Philly’s offense struggled to generate any big passing plays.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the Eagles being a more run-based offense, Smith’s fantasy value takes a hit. But he still should be under consideration to start against the Giants on Sunday.

More From DraftKings Nation