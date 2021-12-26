Jordan Howard start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard ran the ball well in his first appearance on Tuesday night since suffering an injury in Week 11. Howard will look to keep Philly’s ground attack on track against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Jordan Howard

The veteran running back did not show any signs of rust when he walked onto the field on Tuesday night. Howard racked up 69 yards on 14 carries and helped the Eagles rush for 238 yards in their 10-point win.

It’s hard to tell who will be the team’s backup RB to Sanders, but we know that Howard is going to play an integral role over the last few weeks of the season. New York’s defense has allowed 125 rushing yards per game and 19.9 fantasy points per game to running backs this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At this point of the fantasy football playoffs, Howard is a solid FLEX option to plug into your lineup as we’ve seen the Eagles use a variety of running backs throughout the year.