Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders had another tremendous performance on Tuesday night against the Washington Football Team. However, Sanders still has not scored a touchdown this season. He will try to snap that streak on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders turned in his second-straight 100-yard rushing performance last night against the Football Team. The 5-foot-11 running back racked up 131 yards on 18 carries and had two receptions for 15 yards.

Despite not scoring a touchdown for the 11th-consecutive game, the former Penn State standout still managed to score 14.60 fantasy points. It’s good to see the Eagles roll with Sanders, who is starting to look like the running back we saw to start his career. Philly will look to lean on the running game when they play the Giants this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the way that Sanders is running the football, you have to start him in another must-win spot for the Eagles.