Braxton Berrios start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios could see an increase in target in a Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars if Jamison Crowder is held out of this game. Crowder is listed as doubtful with a calf injury, so Berrios would replace him in the slot.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Braxton Berrios

Berrios saw a surprising number of targets in Week 14 when he caught six of 10 passes that went his way for 52 yards, but he came back down to earth with what we’ve seen from him for much of this season last week. He caught one pass for 26 yards in last week’s loss tot he Miami Dolphins, but he was involved in the running game with two carries for 10 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s tough to envision a scenario in which many fantasy players are trusting Berrios in the playoffs as he is nothing more than a No. 5 wide receiver heading into Week 16.