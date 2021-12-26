Michael Carter start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

New York Jets running back Michael Carter returned from his time on the injured reserve last weekend in an underwhelming performance, and we’ll see if he can get things rolling late in the season starting with a Week 16 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

In his first game back on the field since November 21st, Carter carried the ball eight times for 18 yards and caught one of two targets for two yards in the passing game in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Fellow Jets running back Tevin Coleman had the same number of carries but went for 50 yards. Both backs should get plenty of work against Jacksonville’s run defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carter is one of the only Jets players who could be put into lineups during the fantasy football playoffs. He can be used as a No. 3 running back or a flex option.