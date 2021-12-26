Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled through Year 1 of being an NFL quarterback on a team that hasn’t had much success at all this season with a 3-11 record with three more games to play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

In his last matchup, Wilson completed 13 of 23 passes for 170 yards and did not throw a touchdown pass in a 31-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins. In 10 games this season, Wilson has yet to complete at least 62% of his passes in a single matchup. The Jets will get a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday against a defense that ranks No. 17 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson should not be in too many fantasy lineups this weekend as a mid-tier No. 3 quarterback. There’s no way anybody should use him as a starter in a standard league at this point of the season.