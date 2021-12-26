 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Zach Wilson ahead of the New York Jets Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled through Year 1 of being an NFL quarterback on a team that hasn’t had much success at all this season with a 3-11 record with three more games to play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

In his last matchup, Wilson completed 13 of 23 passes for 170 yards and did not throw a touchdown pass in a 31-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins. In 10 games this season, Wilson has yet to complete at least 62% of his passes in a single matchup. The Jets will get a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday against a defense that ranks No. 17 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson should not be in too many fantasy lineups this weekend as a mid-tier No. 3 quarterback. There’s no way anybody should use him as a starter in a standard league at this point of the season.

More From DraftKings Nation