Drew Lock start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. Quarterback Drew Locke will get his first start of the season as Teddy Bridgewater will miss the game with a concussion.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Drew Lock

In three appearances this season, Lock has thrown for 227 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. The battle for the starting job was extremely close during the preseason as both Lock and Bridgewater had been playing excellent. I was actually surprised that Bridgewater was named the starter. It will be interesting to see what Lock can do with his opportunity. The Broncos are actually somewhat in the playoff hunt still, so if Lock can find some success, maybe he could get them in the playoffs. But it'll be tough as they finish with the Raiders, Chargers, and Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense allows 225.3 passing yards which ranks 13th in the NFL. They’ve done a decent job in the last few weeks limiting quarterbacks. In their last matchup, they held Nick Mullens and the Browns to 147 passing yards. I think Lock will have much more success than that, but you never know.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Lock should sit. If you need a cheap option on DFS, I think work would be a decent option.