Derek Carr start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Quarterback Derek Carr has been great this season and is actually having one of his best seasons in terms of statistics. With only one more year left on his contract, he’s really helping himself out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

This season, Carr has thrown for 4,162 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His 4,162 passing yards ranks 2nd in the NFL just behind Tom Brady. He’s also put these numbers up after losing his number one receiver Henry Ruggs early on in the season.

The Denver Broncos defense allows 212.7 passing yards per game which ranks 6th in the NFL. The last time Carr faced the Broncos he was 18-27 for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Their passing defense has improved as the season has gone on, so I wouldn't expect as big of a game. But Carr will likely be one of the top fantasy quarterbacks this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Carr should start.