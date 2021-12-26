 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Chuba Hubbard ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 16 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Chuba Hubbard hasn’t topped 40 rushing yards in two games since Christian McCaffery suffered his season-ending injury. So what will Hubbard accomplish this week versus one of the best run defenses in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard is the Panthers’ lead back, but that’s led to a lot of low-value touches for the rookie. He has seen just one target over the past two weeks as Ameer Abdullah has become the team’s top passing-down back. And then Cam Newton is around to steal the carries when the team gets inside the 10-yard line. The Bucs have allowed the fewest rushing yards to RBs and only six ground scores to the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

To recap, Hubbard is a league-average player with a tough matchup, very little touchdown upside and can be easily game-scripted out of the offensive plan if the Bucs grab a lead. No, thanks. He’s an RB4 at best for Week 16.

