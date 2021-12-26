Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Chuba Hubbard hasn’t topped 40 rushing yards in two games since Christian McCaffery suffered his season-ending injury. So what will Hubbard accomplish this week versus one of the best run defenses in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard is the Panthers’ lead back, but that’s led to a lot of low-value touches for the rookie. He has seen just one target over the past two weeks as Ameer Abdullah has become the team’s top passing-down back. And then Cam Newton is around to steal the carries when the team gets inside the 10-yard line. The Bucs have allowed the fewest rushing yards to RBs and only six ground scores to the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

To recap, Hubbard is a league-average player with a tough matchup, very little touchdown upside and can be easily game-scripted out of the offensive plan if the Bucs grab a lead. No, thanks. He’s an RB4 at best for Week 16.