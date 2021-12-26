Ameer Abdullah start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Panthers passing-down back Ameer Abdullah paid off for the fantasy owners who took a chance on him in Week 15. Can he post a repeat this weekend versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah broke the plane for the first time all season last week, catching a 23-yard TD pass. He hauled in four passes for 48 yards in that game. Abdullah has now seen at least four targets in six of the past seven games, and he’s caught multiple passes in each of the past three games. That gives him some appeal in this weekend’s matchup as the Bucs have allowed the second-most receptions and the sixth-most receiving yards to opposing RBs. They are much tougher against the run, so Carolina would be smart to drop the ball off to their pass-catching back a little more often.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can never bank on a TD from Abdullah, and he’s pretty game-script dependent, but he should gather a few receptions in this game and has upside for more if Tom Brady and company get out to a huge lead. Abdullah carries plenty of risk, but he’s viable as an RB3/flex option in deeper PPR formats.