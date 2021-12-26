Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Robby Anderson has seen 20 targets over the past two weeks but came up with very different fantasy results in those games. Let’s discuss what he might do this weekend versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

In Week 14, Anderson saw 12 targets between Cam Newton and P.J. Walker, catching seven passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Granted, seven of those targets, four of those catches and the TD came in the fourth quarter once the Panthers were trailing by multiple scores. Carolina found itself in a similar hole in Week 15 and Anderson saw four of his eight targets in that game once his team was down 24-8 late in the third quarter. He came up with only three catches for 29 yards, although he did add 33 yards rushing. The game script could be similar this week against the Buccaneers. If so, Anderson could come though considering that four WRs have registered at least 14 PPR fantasy points in the past two games against the Bucs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Anderson has shown both sides of his boom-or-bust profile over the past two weeks. He’ll be a boom-or-bust WR4 for those in deeper leagues this week.