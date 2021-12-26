Cam Newton start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Cam Newton will start for the Panthers in Week 16, but he will have to deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense and the possible presence of Sam Darnold. How will this affect Cam’s fantasy outlook for this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Cam Newton

Darnold, who hasn’t played since early November because of a fractured scapula, has been cleared for contact and will play “at some point,” according to head coach Matt Rhule. While no one outside of Panthers HQ can predict how much playing time Newton will lose to Darnold, we do know that Cam will start Sunday’s game versus the Bucs. For fantasy purposes, Cam is a pretty simple player to assess. He needs to give you a rushing score to be worth anything because he has been so dreadful as a passer (46.3 completion percentage, 1:4 TD-to-INT ratio and 142 passing yards per over the past three games). Fortunately, Newton has run into the end zone in four straight games, keeping him in QB2 range. Tampa Bay has given up the sixth-most rushing yards to QBs, although a huge chunk of that total was gained by Josh Allen in Week 14. From a passing standpoint, the Bucs have been better against quarterbacks over the past six weeks, permitting just seven aerial scores.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cam is a low-end QB2 in 12-team leagues this week. Avoid him if you can.