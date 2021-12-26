Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Ezekiel Elliott was held to just 45 rushing yards on 12 carries against the Washington Football Team in Week 14. What will he accomplish in this weekend’s rematch?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott’s fantasy outlook remains pretty obvious: He’s going to lead the Cowboys in carries and although he’s not going to be terribly efficient with them, he’s going to get almost all of the goal-line opportunities as well as a handful of targets. Maybe it’s a good sign that Elliott’s 16 carries last week against the Giants were his most since Week 8. He finished with just 52 rush yards but saved his fantasy day with a 13-yard touchdown. He should find some big running lanes on Sunday against WFT, which gave up 200 yards on the ground to the duo of Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard this past Tuesday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Elliott remains a touchdown-dependent RB2, but he’s got another positive matchup on tap, so he should be in your lineups.