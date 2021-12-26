Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Tony Pollard returned in Week 15 following a one-game absence and looked 100 percent. Is he worth starting this weekend versus the Washington Football Team?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Despite dealing with a painful foot injury, Pollard played like his usual self against the Giants, making quick cuts and exploding through running lanes to pick up chunk gains. He ended up with 74 rushing yards on 12 carries and added three receptions for 13 yards. Besides his 7-12 carries every week, Pollard has caught multiple passes in each of his previous five games, raising his PPR floor a bit. He didn’t play when these teams met in Week 14 but should be licking his chops after seeing the Football Team get shredded for more than 200 yards by the Eagles’ running game in Week 15.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Looking spry once again and with reasons to be optimistic about his upcoming matchup, Pollard is worthy of a flex start in deeper formats for the fantasy semifinals.