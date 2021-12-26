CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

CeeDee Lamb has a great matchup ahead of him in Week 16 versus the Washington Football Team. Let’s discuss his fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb’s production has dipped along with Dak Prescott’s current slump. The second-year wideout hasn’t scored since Week 10 and has finished with fewer than receiving yards in three of his past four games (although he did leave one of those games early due to a concussion). However, with target counts of 13, 10 and 9 over the past three weeks, Lamb is still Dallas’ unquestioned No. 1 wideout. He caught at least six passes in each of those games. Speaking of catches, WFT has allowed the second-most receptions to wide receivers this season. Not to mention it has also given up the third-most DraftKings points per game and the fourth-most receiving yards to the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lamb remains locked in as a WR1. His TD drought could very well end this Sunday.