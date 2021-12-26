Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Michael Gallup has been a pretty consistent force for the Cowboys over the past month. What will he do in Week 16 versus the Washington Football Team?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup has produced like the Cowboys’ second-best wideout since returning from injury in Week 10. Amari Cooper probably still owns that moniker based on reputation, but Gallup has seen at least eight targets and caught at least five passes in four of his past five games. By comparison, Cooper has seen that many targets only three times all year and has recorded at least five receptions only four times. Regardless, Gallup posted a decent 5-60-0 line on nine targets when he faced off against Washington in Week 14, and that pass defense ranks near the bottom in a number of categories.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gallup is a decent WR3/flex option for those in deeper leagues for Week 16.