Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Dalton Schultz was a cozy safety blanket for quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 15. Will he be relied upon heavily yet against this weekend versus the Washington Football Team?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Dak checked down to Schultz consistently last week against the Giants as the tight end caught all eight of his targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. Coincidentally, that followed Schultz’s worst outing of the season, a one-catch, four-yard performance versus WFT. Washington has been generally OK at defending tight ends this year, but the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert did put up a huge box score against the Football Team in Week 15 (7 receptions for 135 yards). Schultz is not the same athlete as Goedert, but his showing should give Schultz’s fantasy managers hope in the fantasy semifinals.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Schultz probably won’t see eight targets again, but he’s usually been involved enough to remain a TE1 for fantasy purposes. You could definitely do worse at tight end in Week 16.