Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Running back Josh Jacobs hasn't had a good season to say the least. It’s been surprising seeing him not get as many carries. It has been an odd year in Las Vegas, however, as they've dealt with so much.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

In 12 games, Jacobs has 148 carries for 548 yards and seven touchdowns. After having 1,000+ yards in his first two seasons, Jacobs likely won’t get anywhere near that number. He’s been banged up at times, but they still haven't given him as many carries as most people have thought they should.

The Denver Broncos defense allows 106.6 rushing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. The last time these teams faced off, Jacobs had 16 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. Not a monstrous day, but pretty good numbers for fantasy. I don't expect him to have that big of a game this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Jacobs should start. In DFS, there are many more players at the same price or even cheaper who would be much better plays.