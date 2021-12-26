 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noah Fant start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Noah Fant ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By BenHall1
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after running into a cheerleader following a reception prepares in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.&nbsp; Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. Tight end Noah Fant has been an average fantasy tight end throughout his career. It’s unfair to him, however, because he hasn’t gotten to play with the best quarterbacks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

In 13 games, Fantasy has 58 receptions for 532 yards and three touchdowns. He’s coming off one of his better games where he had five receptions for 57 yards. With Drew Lock taking over as the starter, I would expect Fant’s number’s to improve a bit.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense allows 225.3 passing yards which ranks 13th in the NFL. They’ve done a decent job in the last few weeks limiting opposing passing offenses. In their last matchup, they held Nick Mullens and the Browns to 147 passing yards. Against tight ends, the Raiders have been decent. But on the season, they’ve allowed tight ends to score a number of touchdowns. I think we could see that again with Fans this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Fant should start.

