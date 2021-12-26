 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tim Patrick ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) makes a catch for a touchdown ahead of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.&nbsp; Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. Wide receiver Tim Patrick has played well this season and actually earned himself a three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

This season, Patrick has 45 receptions for 621 yards and five touchdowns. Last week, he had three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. That’s important because the touchdown pass was from Drew Lock who will be starting his first game of the season. In the past, those two have connected quite a few times on big plays.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense allows 225.3 passing yards which ranks 13th in the NFL. They’ve done a decent job in the last few weeks limiting opposing passing offenses. In their last matchup, they held Nick Mullens and the Browns to 147 passing yards. I think this will be a week where Tim Patrick scores a ton of fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Patrick should start.

