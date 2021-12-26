Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a decent start to the season. However, he hasn’t done much of anything since.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

This season, Sutton has 50 receptions for 670 yards and two touchdowns. The majority of those numbers were put up at the beginning of the season. He hasn't had a game with 40+ yards since Week 8 or scored a touchdown since Week 6. There’s no reason to believe anything will change this week.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense allows 225.3 passing yards which ranks 13th in the NFL. They’ve done a decent job in the last few weeks limiting opposing passing offenses. In their last matchup, they held Nick Mullens and the Browns to 147 passing yards. I highly doubt Sutton puts up big numbers this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Sutton should sit.