 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jerry Jeudy ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By BenHall1
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) runs the ball as Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) defends in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was expected to take a major step forward this season. He suffered an ankle injury in the season opener which kept him out for a good portion of the season. But he’s been decent since his return.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

In eight games, Jeudy has 33 receptions for 377 yards. He’s yet to score a touchdown this season. He’s coming off a game where he had zero receptions against the Bengals. I wouldn’t put the blame on him however.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense allows 225.3 passing yards which ranks 13th in the NFL. They’ve done a decent job in the last few weeks limiting opposing passing offenses. In their last matchup, they held Nick Mullens and the Browns to 147 passing yards. I don't expect Jeudy to put up big numbers this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jeudy should sit.

More From DraftKings Nation