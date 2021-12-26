Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was expected to take a major step forward this season. He suffered an ankle injury in the season opener which kept him out for a good portion of the season. But he’s been decent since his return.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

In eight games, Jeudy has 33 receptions for 377 yards. He’s yet to score a touchdown this season. He’s coming off a game where he had zero receptions against the Bengals. I wouldn’t put the blame on him however.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense allows 225.3 passing yards which ranks 13th in the NFL. They’ve done a decent job in the last few weeks limiting opposing passing offenses. In their last matchup, they held Nick Mullens and the Browns to 147 passing yards. I don't expect Jeudy to put up big numbers this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jeudy should sit.