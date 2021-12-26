Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. Running back Melvin Gordon has been great for the Broncos this season. Not only has he performed well on the field, but he serves as an excellent veteran for Javonte Williams to learn from.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

In 13 games this season, Gordon has 174 carries for 769 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 23 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns. In the last six games he’s played in, he has scored six touchdowns. As long as he plays, I think he’ll get in the end zone again.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense allows 122.7 rushing yards which ranks 25th in the NFL. With Drew Lock getting his first start, I would expect the Broncos to keep the ball on the ground a bit more. While he’ll probably split carries with Williams, expect them both to put up good numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gordon should start.