Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. Running back Javonte Williams was one of the top running back prospects in last year's NFL Draft. The Broncos think he’ll be their guy in the future and I fully agree.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

This season, Williams has 170 carries for 815 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 38 receptions for 288 yards and three touchdowns. I expect him to split carries with Melvin Gordon again this week, but they both have had success in that. Williams has had 70+ rushing yards in three straight games.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense allows 122.7 rushing yards which ranks 25th in the NFL. With Drew Lock getting his first start, I would expect the Broncos to keep the ball on the ground a bit more. I think Williams will have one of his best fantasy games of the year in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Williams should start.