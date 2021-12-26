Justin Jackson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

San Diego Chargers running back Justin Jackson has taken on a bigger role lately than just a backup to Austin Ekeler. Last week against the Chiefs he had a season high in touches. This week, with a favorable game against the Houston Texans on tap, Jackson’s in an interesting situation with Ekeler now on the COVID list.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Justin Jackson

Jackson ran the ball 13 times for 86 yards last week, adding another 13 yards on one catch. Ekeler was still dealing with the lingering effects of his ankle injury. On Wednesday, the team put him on the COVID list. He has a chance to get cleared in time for Sunday’s game, making Jackson’s situation one worth watching.

Obviously without Ekeler and against Houston, Jackson could be in for a big day, and he’d definitely be worth a spot in fantasy football lineups. Ekeler suggested Thursday night that he won’t play this week, so that makes Jackson a must-start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Justin Jackson this week.