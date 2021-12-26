Jared Cook start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Scrambling to find a tight end during the fantasy football playoffs is not exactly an ideal situation. Still, between the usual run of injuries and COVID list, it’s going to happen. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook is going to get some consideration this week, but you might be better off looking elsewhere to bolster your lineup.

Cook saw seven targets last week against the Chiefs, the most he’s seen since Week 6. He came away with just three catches for 32 yards. With Donald Parnham out, Cook naturally saw more looks, and that’s likely to be the case again this week against the Houston Texans.

The Texans have given up seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, and Cook has found the end zone four times this season, as recently as Week 14.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He’s not the worst play if you’re desperate for help, but understand that Cook’s ceiling is low. Start him if you’re desperate, as he could have volume-based upside considering the absences of Donald Parham Jr. and Mike Williams.