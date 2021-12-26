Najee Harris start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Running back Najee Harris has been one of the top rookies in the NFL this season. The Steelers have used him so much and he’s had success.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

When the Steelers drafted Harris, it was a bit of a surprise as they could've used some help on the offensive line. However, Harris has given the Steelers everything they expected and then some. He has 249 carries for 891 yards and six touchdowns. His 249 carries ranks third in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 115.6 rushing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. They’re coming off a game against the Chargers where they allowed 192 rushing yards. I would expect this to be a big game for Harris.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Harris should start.