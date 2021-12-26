Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

It has not been an easy ride, and he has made a number of boneheaded plays, but Gerald Everett has been a generally useful fantasy tight end for most of the past six weeks. Is he worth using in Week 16 versus the Chicago Bears?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett

Everett caught all four of his targets for 60 yards on Tuesday against the Rams. It marked the third time in his past six games that Everett recorded double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats. And in one of those other three weeks, he took one of his two targets for a touchdown. This week, Everett will face a Bears defense that hasn’t allowed at least 10 fantasy points to an opposing tight end since Mark Andrews in Week 11. However, T.J. Hockenson did score against them on Thanksgiving, and the Packers’ dynamic duo of Marcedes Lewis and Josiah DeGuara combined for a 7-95-0 line in Week 14.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Everett is still a TE2 for Week 16, but he could have a safer floor if Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett can’t get off of the COVID-19 list prior to Sunday.