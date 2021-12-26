Davis Mills start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans snapped their three-game losing streak with a 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. It was just the third win for the struggling Texans, as their record now stands at 3-11 as they sit in third place in the AFC South. They’ll look to string together two wins in a row as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Davis Mills completed 19 of his 30 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on the day. It wasn’t a terrible showing for the 23-year-old as he’s been named the starter for the rest of the season following Tyrod Taylor’s injury. After Taylor suffered a wrist injury in Week 13, Mills took his place and stayed there even after Taylor was cleared to return. Head coach David Culley named Mills the starter for the rest of the season a couple weeks ago as the Texans try to figure out a strong way to finish the season with just three games left.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with Mills being named the starter, the Texans have been struggling all season long, and Mills can’t be trusted to bring in enough fantasy points to make it worth starting him.