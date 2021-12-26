Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans won their third game of the season in Week 15 with a 30-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. QB Davis Mills threw for two touchdowns in the win while the Texans improve to 3-11 on the season. They sit in third place in the AFC South, just ahead of the 2-12 Jaguars. Houston will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Rex Burkhead

Burkhead, after being ruled out by coach David Culley earlier in the week due to hip and quad issues, still dressed and played in the win over the Jaguars. he rushed 16 times for 41 yards, and caught one of his three targets for another six yards as well. He led the team in touches but his fantasy output wasn’t the greatest, bringing in only 5.7 points in PPR leagues. It hasn’t been the greatest season for Burkhead from a fantasy perspective anyway, with his highest points total coming in at 13.8 back in Week 8 against the Rams.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Burkhead should continue to see volume, but the output just isn’t consistent enough to trust him especially if your league is in playoffs. Avoid Burkhead and look elsewhere for points from the backfield.