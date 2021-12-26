DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

DK Metcalf’s touchdown drought now stands at six games after Week 15. Will he finally snap the streak when he faces the Chicago Bears during fantasy semifinals week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf, as expected, saw more targets with Tyler Lockett inactive. He caught six of a season-high 12 targets for 52 yards in L.A. He saw a bunch of downfield shots, but they were either well defended, in double coverage or grossly underthrown by Russell Wilson. The Bears’ undermanned secondary has been roasted for scores by opposing No. 1 wideouts recently (10-121-2 by Davante Adams in Week 14; 4-47-1 by Justin Jefferson in Week 15), so Metcalf’s TD upside remains high despite his disappointing outputs. That will remain true even if Lockett is able to get off the COVID-19 list.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You should keep starting Metcalf as a WR2 in 12-team formats. He is going to have a huge game at some point before this season ends.