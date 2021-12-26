Deejay Dallas start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

DeeJay Dallas took advantage of a slightly expanded workload in Week 15 by scoring his second touchdown of the season. Does he have any standalone value heading into Sunday’s game versus the Chicago Bears?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Deejay Dallas

All eight of Dallas’ carries came over two drives in the third quarter while starter Rashaad Penny was in the locker room because of a back injury. Dallas finished one of those drives with a four-yard rushing score, Seattle’s only TD on the night. However, Penny returned to action before the end of the third quarter and got all of the carries from there. Dallas didn’t make much of an impact on the game after that, unless you count him getting flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for kicking the football in frustration after a no-call when he was clearly the victim of pass interference. Dimming Dallas’ fantasy outlook even further is the fact that Alex Collins was activated from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday and should play this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Dallas in all fantasy formats.