Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Rashaad Penny did not come through for his fantasy managers in Week 15, tallying just 39 rushing yards on 11 carries. He also missed some time during the game because of a back injury, but he returned and is expected to suit up this weekend versus the Chicago Bears. What should you expect?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Seattle ran the ball only once in the second quarter before Penny was out for most of the third quarter, including a drive that resulted in a rushing touchdown for DeeJay Dallas. The Bears’ run defense is OK — it kept Dalvin Cook to 89 yards on 29 carries in Week 15 — but the bigger worry for Penny’s fantasy prospects is Seattle’s backfield. He’ll get his fair share, but Dallas will be involved a little bit, and Alex Collins was activated off of the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after missing Week 15. It could be kind of a headache for fantasy managers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Collins back and with a middle-of-the-road matchup on tap, Penny is an RB3 this week. Avoid him if you can.