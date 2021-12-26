Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Under stready pressure, Russell WIlson struggled once again versus the Rams in Week 15. Will he rebound in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Prior to that most recent game, Wilson had thrown multiple scores with only one interception total over the past three weeks. However, when you see some of the underthrows he unleashed in L.A., you have to imagine that his finger injury from October is still somewhat of an issue. The Bears’ defense allowed only 17 points on Monday night in a game where quarterback Kirk Cousins really struggled. But Chicago has a bunch of defensive backs still unavailable due to either injury or COVID-19, which makes this a plus matchup for Wilson. That’s especially true if wide receiver Tyler Lockett can get cleared from the COVID-19 list after missing Week 15.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Still limited as a passer and with fewer than 20 rushing yards in five straight games, Wilson is more of a mid-range QB2 this week, even in a good matchup.