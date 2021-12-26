Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been one of the better receivers in the AFC this season. It’s quite confusing how he didn’t make the Pro Bowl.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

In 13 games, Johnson has 86 receptions for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns. He’s been Ben Roethlisberger’s go to guy all season. The Steelers have needed him to play as well as he has to get themselves back into the playoff hunt. This is the first season in Johnson’s three year career that he’s surpassed 1,000 yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 250.9 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. They’re coming off a shootout against the Chargers where they used a late comeback to secure their lead in the division. I think Johnson will have a big day and could find himself in the end zone in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Johnson should start.