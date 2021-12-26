Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a bad start to the season. As the season went on, he’s improved and they’ve needed it.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

A big issue for Roethlisberger this season has been ball security. He’s fumbled seven times which is tied for the second most in a single season in his career. This season, Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,214 yards and 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He’s listed as questionable, but we all know how tough he’s been through his career.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 250.9 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. They’re coming off a shootout against the Chargers where they used a late comeback to secure their lead in the division. This should be a good game, especially with how banged up the Chiefs are. However, I still wouldn’t play Roethlisberger in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Roethlisberger should sit.