Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Wide receiver Chase Claypool has been extremely disappointing this season. After a great rookie season, he hasn't really seemed to take a step forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

In 12 games, Claypool has 47 receptions for 765 yards and a touchdown. The fact that he has just one touchdown is absurd. Last season, he scored nine as a rookie. He was actually benched in their last game against the Titans and didn’t have a reception. It’s seemed the organizations as a whole has been frustrated with him.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 250.9 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. They’re coming off a shootout against the Chargers where they used a late comeback to secure their lead in the division. This is not a game that I see Claypool doing much especially after he was benched last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Claypool should sit.