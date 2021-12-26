 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Chase Claypool ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

By BenHall1
The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Wide receiver Chase Claypool has been extremely disappointing this season. After a great rookie season, he hasn't really seemed to take a step forward.

In 12 games, Claypool has 47 receptions for 765 yards and a touchdown. The fact that he has just one touchdown is absurd. Last season, he scored nine as a rookie. He was actually benched in their last game against the Titans and didn’t have a reception. It’s seemed the organizations as a whole has been frustrated with him.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 250.9 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. They’re coming off a shootout against the Chargers where they used a late comeback to secure their lead in the division. This is not a game that I see Claypool doing much especially after he was benched last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Claypool should sit.

