David Montgomery start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

David Montgomery’s fantasy managers should be pretty excited for what awaits the running back in Week 16. Let’s discuss his matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery has averaged 22 touches per game over the past four weeks and has really seen his involvement as a receiver tick up lately. Montgomery caught eight, six and five passes, respectively, from Weeks 13-15. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most DraftKings points per game to opposing running backs, and a big reason why is that no team has given up more catches or receiving yards to RBs than Seattle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You could argue that the Bears have leaned too heavily on Montgomery in their past few games, but they will have good reason to rely on their workhorse in Week 16. With an extremely tasty matchup on his plate, Montgomery is a must-start for the fantasy semifinals.