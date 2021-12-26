Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Darnell Mooney came maybe an inch or two from turning his so-so Week 15 box score into something much more serviceable for his fantasy managers. What will he do in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks with Nick Foles getting the start?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney tried to haul in a nine-yard pass from Justin Fields in the back-right corner of the end zone on Monday night, but his knee touched out of bounds just barely before his leg hit the turf. So, Mooney’s 5-63-0 line came this close to being a more attractive 6-72-1 line. With Allen Robinson still on the COVID-19 list and with Marquise Goodwin bothered by a foot injury, Mooney should see another healthy target count this weekend against the Seahawks, who have given up 100-plus yards to opposing No. 1 wideouts in each of their previous two games (Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp). Mooney has caught at least five passes on at least seven targets in four of his past five games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bears’ hard-to-watch offense dings Mooney’s fantasy outlook, but he is Chicago’s clear lead wideout at the moment and doesn’t have a fearful matchup for the fantasy semifinals. Mooney is worth starting as a WR3 in 12-team leagues.