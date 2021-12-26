Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Cole Kmet is coming off of one his better fantasy performances of the season. What’s in store for him against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

The second-year tight end caught six of nine targets for 71 yards in Week 15. The reception and yardage totals were each Kmet’s second-best this year. Somehow, he still hasn’t scored a touchdown, but that could change this week as Seattle has allowed five scores to tight ends over their past five games. That includes an 8-88-2 line to Zach Ertz in Week 11 and a rampage from George Kittle (9-181-2) in Week 13. Kmet doesn’t have nearly that kind of upside in Chicago’s offense, but he has a pretty decent floor as he has averaged eight targets per game over the previous month.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kmet is a high-end TE2 for Week 16. He’s also a decent value at just $3,300 on DraftKings. Maybe this is the week he falls into the end zone?