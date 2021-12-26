Ronald Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

This week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved running back Leonard Fournette to the injured reserve list, meaning he’ll miss the rest of the regular season. To fill that void, the team will turn to running back Ronald Jones, who was one of the hottest waiver wire pickups in fantasy football leagues this week. But does that mean he’s worth a starting spot in the fantasy playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Last week against the Saints, when the Bucs lost Fournette, Jones had 63 rushing yards on eight carries and another eight yards on two catches. He’s in line to be the team’s workhorse this week.

The Bucs are big favorites over the Panthers on Sunday, but Fournette’s injury isn’t the only one that will affect the game plan. Chris Godwin is out for the season, and there’s not a small chance that Mike Evans misses this one too. That’s likely to result in the Bucs leaning on the run. Ke’Shaun Vaughn could get some work too, but Jones should lead the way.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Ronald Jones this week.