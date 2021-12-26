Antonio Brown start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Out since Week 6 with an ankle injury and a shady vaccine card, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is coming back right when the Bucs need him. With injuries hitting the rest of the roster pretty hard this week, Brown is line for a solid week against the Carolina Panthers, making him a desirable option in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Antonio Brown

The Bucs lost Chris Godwin last week against the Saints, and he’s done for the rest of the season and postseason. Mike Evans is hurt too, and he’s missed the first two practices of the week, putting him in doubt for Sunday. That leaves Brown as Tom Brady’s top receiver. And he’s definitely capable of some big games. Brown had 124 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 against the Dolphins and 93 yards and another score the next week, right before his injury put him on the shelf.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Antonio Brown this week.