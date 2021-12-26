Tom Brady start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would certainly like to put last week’s outing against the New Orleans Saints behind him. The schedule gives him a good chance to do that by serving up the hapless Carolina Panthers, but a rash of injuries to the Bucs’ key offensive players is going to make it hard to trust him in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Brady got blanked for the second time this season last week, throwing zero touchdowns against the Saints. He finished with just 214 passing yards, a season low. The Panthers have been surprisingly effective against opposing passers, giving up an average of less than 16 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

But what’s really concerning about Brady’s outlook this week is that he’ll be without Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette and maybe Mike Evans. While it’s likely that the Bucs will walk away with this one, it’s hard to trust Brady in the fantasy playoffs this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Look for better options than Tom Brady this week.